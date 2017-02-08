Acting President Osinbajo Sends A Strong Message To Nigerians On Economic Recession

Osinbajo in a series of tweets from his official handle @ProfOsinbajo on Tuesday, February 7, said that the government was committed to the people and will keep on engaging with Nigerians and explain government policies to them as well as receive advice and criticism.

He also praised the Insepctor General of Police Ibrahim Idris and his men for handling the protests with professionalism and respect on Monday, February 6.

Read the tweets below:

The acting president has also assured the nation that President Muhammadu Buhari is hale and hearty and would return home as soon as he completes the necessary tests recommended by his doctors in the United Kingdom.

Osinbajo gave the assurance on Monday when State House correspondents approached him for a chat shortly after his telephone conversation with the president.

He said: `Let me first say the President is hale and hearty. I spoke to him just this afternoon and we had a fairly long conversation, he is in good shape and very chatty”.

Source: Twitter

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: