Adeboye Hinges Corruption, Bad Leadership On Lack Of Contentment

The General Overseer, The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Worldwide, Pastor Adejare Adeboye, has said that the prevailing corruption in the country as well as bad leadership stemmed from lack of contentment and poor training from youth.

Adeboye, represented by his wife, Folu, stated this at the “3rd Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye yearly birthday public lecture in celebration of his 75th birthday with the theme: “Excellent Leadership in Pluralistic (and ethno-religious) Society like Nigeria.”

The event took place at Haven Events Centre, Ikeja in Lagos. The RCCG leader, who lamented over the situation of leadership in the nation, said that even the churches that would have produced good leaders have not help matters as disappointingly, bad leaders are also found in churches.

“Leadership starts from home training and wherever you find any good leader, he or she must have been raised from a good home,” he said. He, therefore, called on parents to have time for their wards and show them good example.

The cleric also called on fathers to be effective leaders and pastors to their children and enjoined women to join hands with their husbands to raise quality children that would take up the mantle of leadership tomorrow.

Source: Guardian

