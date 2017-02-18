(ADVICE NEEDED): I Am Torn Between Two Girls. Help Me!



QUESTION:

I loved a girl. Told her about my love towards her. Though she was friendly and we spoke regularly, she never accepted my love. I accepted her rejection and my parents found a match for me. I agreed to an arranged marriage proposal. Meanwhile, the girl whom I loved proposed to me. I rejected her proposal telling her that my marriage is fixed. I recently got engaged and the girl whom I love attempted suicide after knowing about my engagement. I am unable to decide what to do. If I break off the engagement, my family reputation would take a beating among my relatives and otherwise, I will be betraying the girl whom I loved. Please help me. It’s urgent! -By Anonymous

