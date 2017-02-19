Age Has Affected My Voice – 9ice

Singer, Abolore Akande aka 9ice used to be the man of the moment and his voice was enough to send fans into feverish excitement back in the days. However, his unique voice seems to have lost some of its appeal, even as it sounds somewhat cracked.

Talking to Sunday Scoop, he explained why this is so. “As of the time I recorded my first album, I was 24 years old, and if you compare that to when someone is 35 years old, you can see the changes in the physical body and every other aspect. Age has a lot to do with that. Another factor is that most times when we go for concerts, the microphones and other sound equipment are not right. I end up shouting at the top of my voice. Imagine someone doing that consistently for five years. After the release of Gongo Aso, I was doing shows all over back and forth for almost five years. Sometimes, you rehearse your songs on a particular key, and when you get there for performance, they play a different key. So with all these, there is the tendency to lose your voice, and even get the voice cracking,” he said.

Speaking on his experience in politics, he said, “I’ve learnt that Nigeria lacks leadership. It’s moneyticians that Nigerians see, and they have no choice but to follow whoever they see. During the course of my campaign, I learnt a lot, and I got closer to the people. I listened to their yearnings, and realised that they want a lot of things, but are not getting what they want. I will also implore people who have the passion to lead their people to offer themselves up for service. The people that we have there now are not leaders; they’re just there for whatever they’ll gain.”

Source: Punch

