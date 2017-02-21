Tuesday , 21 February 2017
A/Ibom Pencil Factory Ready For Commissioning

Jo Daniel February 21, 2017

In its avowed commitment aimed at re-awakening the spirit of enterprise among the youths and position them to benefit from the industrialization programme of the state, government of Akwa Ibom State would soon commission its multibillion naira pencil and tooth pick factory.

The factory which is wholly-owned by the state government was floated in 2015 under the Akwa Ibom Enterprises and Employment Scheme (AKEES).

The Administrative and Utility Manager of the factory, Miss. Nsisiong Umoh, told newsmen in Uyo that although the factory is currently on a test run with staff strength of over 60, all drawn from AKEES database, it has been producing for two months now.

The factory she said is currently producing about 100,000 per month and intends to increase drastically when the factory is finally inaugurated.

Umoh added that government’s plan is to also build pen, matches and sagged bag factories within the premises, thereby creating more employment opportunities for the teeming youths.

She said the factory is yet to start selling its products, revealing that so many companies have already indicated interest to act as their marketers/distributors.

Meanwhile, the pencil and tooth pick factory has received orders from the Sokoto State government to supply 144,000 pencils every three months.

Source: Leadership

One comment

  1. OLU
    February 21, 2017 at 8:32 am

    KUDOS ALSO COTTON BUDS, TABLE TENNIS BALLS AND COLOURING PENS AND PENCILS ARE STILL BEING IMPORTED HOPE OTHER STATES CAN PARTNER TO DO SOMETHING ON THIS

    Reply

