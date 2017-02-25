Saturday , 25 February 2017
Air Force Bombs Boko Haram Location In Borno

niyi February 25, 2017

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jet has struck Boko Haram insurgents hiding at Tagoshe/Mandara Mountain, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Group Capt. Ayodele Famuyiwa said.

Famuyiwa said that intelligence report by sister surface forces indicated that remnants of fleeing insurgents were gathered at the location, about 10 kms Southwest of Gwoza in northern Borno state.

“This report was confirmed by NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft before combat platforms were called in to strike the location.

“Follow-up battle damage assessment confirmed that the air attack was successful as shown by the enclosed declassified footage of the operation,” he said.

NAF had in the past few weeks been bombarding remnants of the insurgents’ locations and hideouts in the North-East, especially in northern part of Borno State.

Soure: NAN

  1. OLU
    February 25, 2017 at 7:54 am

    THE WAY NEWS OF BOKOHARAM AND NIGERIAN TROOPS ARE CARRIED ARE DUAL SCORING THAT IS BOKO HARAM MEMBERS KILLED ABOUT UNNUMBERED SOLDIERS AND SOLDIERS BOMBED FLEEING BOKO HARAM WITH SCORES KILLED ALL THESE NEWS ARE INCISIVE OR UNMATURED FOR THE STOKED POLITICAL ATOMSPHERE

