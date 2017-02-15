ALERT! Something Strange Is Happening In Port Harcourt [See Photo]

Below is what was reported by an eyewitness..

Permit me to let you know that we in Port Harcourt metropolis are now in serious danger of respiratory diseases as the entire city has been polluted with heavy black soot.

Rivers State government responses/measures is not encouraging. The likely causes are speculated to be either illegal refineries all over the state by oil bunkerers, Eleme refinery or/and other companies.

Help us take this message to the FG for quick and urgent solution.

If you clean your nose with white handkerchief or tissue paper, it is darker than charcoal, if you cough black mucus is what you see.

Abuse(s) of the environment comes with consequences. Govt. please do the needful to save lives.

Source: Naijaloaded

