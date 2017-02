Nigerian forward Alex Iwobi has posted a picture of his foot in a bandage after Arsenal’s FA Cup win at Sutton.

The 20-year-old started in the 2-0 win against the non-league minnows, but it looks like he had a tough time of things as he posted a picture on Snapchat after the game.

Iwobi has been a key player for Arsenal this season, playing 33 times for the Gunners’ first-team this season.

