Alleged N16.1m Fraud: Court Grants Bail To Former Lawmaker, Duru

A former House of Representatives member, Hon Nze Chidi Duru was arraigned before an Abuja High Court on charges of alleged diversion of N16.1m pension funds to his personal fund.

Duru, who is a legal practitioner based in Abuja was said to have committed the offence when he was the vice chairman of First Guarantee Pension Ltd.

He is standing trial on a four-count charge bothering on falsification of document and money laundering to the tune of N16.1m proffered against him by the federal government.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges when read before him.

In view of the not guilty plea, the prosecution led by Sylvanus Tahir, urged the court to remand the defendant in prison pending the determination of the matter.

He also asked for a trial date to enable him bring witnesses that will testify against him but the court drew the attention of the prosecution to a preliminary objection filed by the defendant challenging the validity of the charge.

Prosecution counsel claimed he has not been served.

Responding, counsel to the defendant, Abdul Mohammed told the court, the prosecution was duly served by the court’s bailiff on the 2nd of February 2017 and there was a proof of service to that effect.

The judged from his record also confirmed that the defendant was served on that date and was acknowledged by one Adigwe Patricia of Wuse 2, Abuja.

He therefore granted the defendant bail on self recognizance and ordered the defendant to deposit his international passport and any other travelling documents with the court.

He adjourned to February 27 for hearing of the preliminary objection.

Source: Leadership

