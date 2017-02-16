Amber Rose explains kiss with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa after her split with Val Chmerkovskiy

American model Amber Rose says her recent kiss with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa was nothing more than a friendly smooch.

The 33-year-old television personality addressed the kiss she and the 29-year-old rapper shared at a Grammys party after news broke of her split from Dancing with the Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy.

“Wiz and I are family and we will be family for the rest of our lives for [our son] Sebastian. We’ve been through hell and back so a kiss on the lips for a photo and a night out of fun is not a big deal for either of us,” Rose wrote on Monday on Instagram. “We are in a great place but we are very much still divorced and not together.”

“And to the Awesome person I got to spend the past 5 months with (Val) and I broke up due to our own personal reasons but we still care about each other tremendously and we love each other’s families even more,” she asserted.

“So please understand that we are all human and we have feelings too,” the star entreated. “Nobody got dumped and nothing we do over here is malicious its just how life works sometimes.”

She has however deleted the post.

Rose and Khalifa had sparked rumours of a reconciliation Sunday after they kissed and were spotted holding hands at the Clive Davis pre-Grammy party. E! News had reported Rose’s split from Chmerkovskiy the same day.

“They’re just too different,” a source explained to US Weekly.

“Val has been on tour and really hasn’t had time to see her too much. It fizzled out, but it wasn’t serious to begin with,” another insider added. “I could see them hooking up again in the future.”

Rose and Khalifa, who share 3-year-old son Sebastian, called it quits in 2014 after 14 months of marriage. The television personality is known for the VH1 talk show The Amber Rose Show, and for hosting the podcast Loveline.

