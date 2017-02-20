Monday , 20 February 2017
Qatar Airways

Ambode Moves To Renovate National Stadium Lagos

Deolu February 20, 2017

Lagos State government has expressed its willingness to renovate the National Stadium Surulere, Lagos. Governor Akinwunmi Ambode made the state’s intent known when he paid a condolence and courtesy visit to the Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, at his residence in Abuja at the weekend.

“I will like to bring the National Stadium to life. The last time a game was played there was in 2005. There is also the employment aspect of football and hosting of matches at the stadium. That includes the jerseys, branding, mama put, the sign writers, the supporters, merchandising, and so on. We want to bring back the football culture of Lagos State to the National Stadium after its renovation,” Ambode said.

Dalung thanked the governor for his visit and praised Lagos for its successful hosting of the second Lagos City Marathon. He called on the state government to add more entertainment and culture to the event in subsequent editions to get more youths involved and to ensure that Nigerians benefit more from the whooping prize money.

On the renovation of the National Stadium, the minister said he would go through their proposal and work on it. “It is only fair that we hand over the stadium to Lagos State for renovation since we’ve given to Enugu, Bauchi and Kaduna states. ‘’

Source: Guardian

AD ===> A Former One Minute Man Who Now Last 30mins In Bed Reveals The Secret Of His New Strength
Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

Sanusi Plans To Stop Poor Men From Marrying More Than One Wife

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has stated that he may soon propose a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946