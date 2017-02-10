Anti-Corruption: Osinbajo Meets With Commission Chiefs And Other Stakeholders

Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, presided over a meeting of heads of security and anti-corruption agencies and some cabinet ministers.

The meeting whose agenda was not disclosed also had in attendance the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Ekpo Nta.

Other dignitaries present at the 2-hour meeting included the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura and the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

Answering questions from State House correspondents after the closed door meeting, the EFCC boss, who declined to speak on the outcome of the meeting, urged all Nigerians to join the ongoing fight against corruption.

He identified corruption as one of the causal factors responsible for the current recession in the country.

“I’m asking all Nigerians to join in the fight against corruption; adults, children, men, women and including you journalists.

“Corruption is the greatest menace we are facing in the country. Corruption is responsible for the recession we are witnessing today.

“So, all Nigerians must join in the fight against corruption,’’ he said.

