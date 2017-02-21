Antonio Conte agrees new 3-year deal at Chelsea

English Premiership club Chelsea have reached an agreement with Antonio Conte to keep their manager at Stamford Bridge at least until June 2020, Italian source Tutto Mercato Web reports.

Conte had initially signed a three-year contract last summer, but Roman Abramovich has already seen fit to give him an extension. The Russian owner is obviously very impressed by what he has seen from the Italian so far.

Chelsea are currently top of the Premier League table, with an 8-point lead over second-placed Manchester City with 13 games left to play and Conte could win the league in his first season in charge. Both Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti managed that feat at Stamford Bridge, but neither was able to really stay at the club for the long haul.

If Conte is able to stay until the summer of 2020. he will be the longest-serving manager under the Abramovich era which began in 2003. Since then, Mourinho’s first stint from 2004-2007 is the longest Chelsea have stuck with a manager.

