APC Sweeps Yobe LG Election

The Yobe State Independent Electoral Commission has declared the All Progressives Congress winner in all the seventeen Local Government elections conducted in the state on Saturday.

Alhaji Jauro Abdu, the Chairman of the Commission who announced the results disclosed that all the chairmanship positions in the election were unopposed for the APC except for Potiskum local government but the NCP candidate later withdrew from the race just before the election.

The Chairman in the midst of the security chiefs in the state said the elections recorded no adverse incident across the state.

Alhaji Jauro Abdu informed that that the elections into the councilorship positions were not unopposed like for the chairmanship but how disclosed that the results were not yet received by his office.

Reacting to the results, the Governor of Yobe State, Ibrahim Gaidam has commended the people the state for coming out en mass to vote for APC in the Saturday council polls.

The gov revealed this in a statement signed by his media aide, Abdullahi Bego, “His Excellency Governor Ibrahim Gaidam is very pleased and hugely grateful that the people of the state have reaffirmed their faith in and support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) by electing all the party’s candidates in last Saturday’s Local Government Election.

“That all the APC chairmanship candidates won in the election shows the degree to which the APC manifesto remains an appealing document to most of the people of the state.

“The governor is also pleased that a significant number of registered voters across the state have participated in the election and have voted for the candidates of their choice.

“His Excellency Governor Gaidam strongly believes that given the security and other challenges that the state has experienced in the recent past, last weekend’s polls, which were commendably peaceful, can give us hope that normalcy has returned and that we can take pride in our capacity as a people to collectively organise and participate in elections at the grassroots level.

“His Excellency the governor will work with the elected chairmen and their councils to go even farther in his determination to improve the people’s living conditions at the grassroots,” the statement said.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: