Arsonist lights own foot on fire in CCTV footage

Police in South Australia are seeking the public’s help identifying a clumsy arsonist caught on camera setting his own foot on fire.

South Coast Police shared CCTV footage that shows two people behind a group of shops on Old South Road in Old Reynella about 3:20 a.m. Monday.

One of the men pours an accelerant alongside the building and ignites it, causing an explosion that temporarily blinded the security camera.

The camera comes back into focus as the suspect is seen running away with one of his own feet on fire.

Firefighters were summoned by nearby residents, who poured water on the flames until the department arrived to extinguish the blaze.

Damage to the stores was minimal, police said.

https://www.facebook.com/sapolicenews/videos/1293181337425872/

