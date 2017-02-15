Asamoah Gyan found guilty of having ‘unethical hair’ in UAE

Ghanian footballer Asamoah Gyan has been found guilty of having “unethical hair” under United Arab Emirates Football Association guidelines, according to a report by the BBC.

The former Sunderland forward is one of 46 players to have been found to have breached Arabian Gulf League rules on inappropriate hairstyles.

In the Arabian Gulf League, referees are tasked with deciding whether a player’s hairstyle is not in keeping with UAEFA guidelines.

Offending players are then sent a warning letter with threat of further action if the matter is not addressed.

Gyan is currently on loan at Dubai-based Arabian Gulf League side, Al Ahbi, from China’s Shanghai SIPG.

The 31-year-old showed off his latest mohawk hairstyle during the Africa Cup of Nations where he captained Ghana.

Ghana lost 2-0 to eventual champions Cameroon in the semi-finals of the tournament.

