Aso Rock Staff Accuses Police of Freeing Man Arrested with a Gun After Collecting ‘Bribe’ | (Photos

An Aso Rock villa staff has accused police in Cross River State, of freeing a man arrested with a gun, after allegedly collecting money from his family members.

Below is how a facebook user, Ifere Paul who is a staff at the presidential Aso Rock villa, Abuja, reported the story on social media;

The police in Calabar, Cross River State capital has released a man they arrested previously with a gun and live ammunition.

According to reports from concern citizens, the young man seen in this picture was paraded with the gun, was released after police collected monies from his relatives as bail.

It is sad that criminal elements like this are arrested and released to freely roam the streets, kidnapping, robbing, and sexually molesting their weaker victims at gun points.