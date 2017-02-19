Sunday , 19 February 2017
Australian man sets record by cracking world’s longest whip

Yinka Agunbiade February 19, 2017

An Australian man posted video of his Guinness World Record-breaking whip, which measures nearly 330 feet long, in action.

Nathan Griggs, who also holds the Guinness record for most whip cracks in one minute, posted a video to YouTube showing him trying out the world’s largest whip at the Defiance Mill Skate Park in Charters Towers, Queensland.

Griggs said he spent more than 3 months perfecting the design of his whip, which measures 329 feet, 7.5 inches long, and practising his cracking technique to earn the record.

The whip’s cracking had to be audible from 33 feet away from the tip in order to qualify for the record, which Guinness has now certified.

