Bayern Munich Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer reveals why his club loves playing against Arsenal

German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has revealed why his club Bayern Munich loves playing against Arsenal.
According to the 30-year-old, Bayern thrive against teams like the Gunners.
“Arsenal are a team that want to play,” said the goalkeeper.
“They are strong but you will get more free space to play.
“We are a team that likes to let the ball circulate and take advantage of this space.
“That is why it will be nice for the supporters to watch.”
Arsenal are set to face Bayern in the last-16 of the UEFA Champions League tonight.