Bayern Munich star warns Arsenal ahead of Champions League clash

Football fans are excited once again as the UEFA Champions League has resumed its games, and to add more ginger to the atmosphere, Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has warned that Arsenal will struggle for chances when it travels to Bavaria on Wednesday evening for the last-16 tie.

Arsenal was knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern in 2013 and 2014, though Poland forward Lewandowski warned against showing complacency in Allianz Arena.

“The win in Ingolstadt [in the Bundesliga at the weekend] was very important,” Lewandowski told Bayern’s official website. “Now we’re focused on the Champions League.

“Everyone’s waiting for this game. It will be a big challenge for us. I hope we can deliver a good performance and play really well here in Munich,” he continued. “We need to concentrate on ourselves. If we play our game then Arsenal probably won’t get many chances. But we must play well from back to front.”

Arsenal has fallen at the last 16 stage of the Champions League in each of the past six years.

