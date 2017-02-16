Best Referee in England, Mark Clattenburg leaves Premier League For Saudi Arabia

English Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has quit England to join the Saudi Arabian Football Federation.

Clattenburg who is widely considered the best ref in recent times in the English Premier league has draw the curtain and move on to the Middle East

Speaking on Saudi Football Federation’s Twitter page, Clattenburg said: “This is an important move forward. We have professional referees in the country that I am leaving, which has been a big positive.

“One thing I’d like to do is work with the refereeing team and the president to make this happen so that it will be successful for many, many years to come.”

According to reports, The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) said We would like to wish Mark Clattenburg well as he prepares for his move to the Saudi Arabian Football Federation.

“Since joining the PGMOL Select Group in 2004, Mark developed into one of our top officials, refereeing at the highest level and setting standards for others to follow

“His accomplishments are numerous and last season saw Mark achieve a memorable treble, on top of another consistently excellent season in the Premier League, as he officiated three major cup finals – the FA Cup final, the UEFA Champions League final and the UEFA Euro 2016 final.

“Mark is a talented referee, he has been a great asset to the English game and hopefully an inspiration to those who want to get into refereeing at the grass roots of the game. We understand this is an exciting opportunity for Mark as well as further underlining what high esteem English match officials are held throughout the world game

Source: BreakingTimes

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: