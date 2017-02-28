Beware! Anytime You Buy Fairly Used Phone, You Could Be Buying Your Way to Prison | Photos

This is a warning to all those who buy fairly used phones. Take note of this if you do not want to land in prison for a crime you do not know about.

A Facebook user, Malik Nasir has warned Nigerians to be very careful when buying new phones as it could land you in prison without you knowing. He warned Nigerians buying fairly used phones to insist on getting a receipt.

He wrote:

“Any time you buy that fairly or London used phone, you could be buying your way to prison. Stolen phones are now packaged or disguised as London or fairly used phones.

Most of the phones were collected at gun-point or by robbers, stolen in traffic, snatched vehicles and bags, pickpocketed etc. Some of the disguised London or fairly used phones carry murder cases, particularly, where the true owners were murdered.

Several of such reported cases of stolen phones come from Oshodi, Mile 2, Mile 12, Mushin e.tc. These phones are mostly without packs and chargers.

Each time you buy used phone, insist on the source and get your receipt. Please, keep it. That could be your saviour when the law enforcement agents tracked the phone to you because it might be difficult getting those that sold it to you.

Note that, each time you buy that unverified fairly or London used phone, you are helping to keep robbers and criminals in business.

As soon as the robbers and criminals get their victims’ phones, they are moved to Computer Village, Mushin and other markets where they are made to look like London or Fairly Used Phones.”