Beyonce’s Daughter, Blue Ivy Flaunts Her Own Fragrance Line

tosin February 5, 2017

According to tmz.com, Beyonce doesn’t believe children should just skate through life until they graduate college … she’s already taken steps to ensure her daughter becomes a mogul, at age 5.

Bey’s company wants to launch a line of Blue Ivy Carter products … from hair care to clothing, mobile devices to video games, and more. The company already filed legal docs to make it happen and, based on our research, it looks like the application will be approved very soon.

This is a case of, “If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.” Beyonce’s company filed a similar application in 2012, but she was shut down because someone already had a lock on the name, Blue Ivy.
Adding Carter should do the trick.

