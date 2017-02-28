BiggerAndLonger-Tecno’s Unfinished Story goes viral on social media

There is a thread on TECNO official Facebook, Twitter and Facebook page called the “Unfinished Story” with the hashtag #BiggerAndLonger. The post has got thousands of Nigerians talking due to the s*xual and yet exciting undertone it seems to provoke.

It is quite similar to the #BeautyAndBeast teaser activity for the Phantom 6 and 6 Plus; but this time around, TECNO is up to something sexy with the activity.

The ad above shows an image with a battery icon. A guy who commented on the post on Facebook called it TECNO’s Big Cassava LOL! But I am guessing it’s about an upcoming phone with a Long Lasting Battery Life! Or what do you guys think it’s all about? You too can be part of the hilarious conversations on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

How to join the unfinished story thread on TECNO’S Official Social Media Pages.

Follow the post HERE, HERE or HERE and respond with your own twist with the Hashtag #BiggerAndLonger to create the longest “Unfinished Story” on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. On Twitter, open the thread and and try to reply the last tweet with your own twist.

Below is the sample Post from TECNO’S Facebook page.

Let’s work together to create the longest comment thread on a Facebook post. Let’s create an unfinished story!

“Bigger and longer don’t always mean better, but what if it means great and….”

Play around with the sentence above, throw in your own twist, but don’t stop adding to the thread with the hashtag #BiggerAndLonger”

