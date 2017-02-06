Why I Blame Tinubu, Wole Soyinka for Nigeria’s Woes – Popular Nollywood Actress

Popular Nollywood Actress, Funke Adesiyan, has blamed the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu and Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, for the current problem the country is facing.

The Oyo state-born actress c*m producer said the duo, among others sold a ‘bad product,’ – President Muhammadu Buhari, to Nigerians to cast their votes for him.

On her Instagram page @funkeadesiyan, the actress, who contested and lost a House of Assembly seat in Oyo State during the 2014 general elections, shared a Two-faced photos of the president and wrote: “There was a Country!

“I am not disappointed in this egoistic, deceitful, two faced tyrant of a president as I did not vote for him, I am more disappointed in men of supposed honor who sold this bad product to gullible Nigerians and yet keep mute as the democracy they alongside many others fought for is being destroyed by this tyrant of a General.

“I am disappointed in Asiwaju Tinubu, Prof Wole Soyinka, Adams Oshiomole and many more men and women who had led us to believe they are on the side of Nigeria and the oppressed.

“We are in a democratic era yet our freedom of speech, expression and association is being threatened and you all are quiet for the fear of what? Arrest? What is life without a purpose?

“I said it last week that it is useless protesting to a deaf horse and protest is not enough.

“You now see what I mean? How dare you try to shut people up? You elderly ones who sold us this bad market and yet keep mute in the face of impunity have failed your country.

“Your loyalty to your country is tainted and untrue. On this day, I wish Gani Fawehinmi and Abami Eda were alive. These were true great men whose loyalty to Nigeria will forever be unquestionable. #angry #iweepfornigeria

Source: Dailypost

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: