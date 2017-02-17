Bloody Fight: Angry Husband Chops Off Wife’s Lover’s Hand After Catching Them Having S*x in a Hotel | Photos

A man known for his habitual cheating antics has landed in serious trouble after he was caught in a compromising position with another man’s wife.

A husband has left his wife’s lover in serious pain after he used a machete to cut off off the man’s left hand. The 40 year-old victim was left nursing a mutilated hand and multiple stab wounds after the incident.

According to Nairobi News, Mr Richard Omoke is said to have been caught in a hotel kitchen with the wife of 35 year-old Mr Vincent Gwaro on Thursday night in Matongo village, Nyakoe, Kisii County of Kenya in a compromising position.

It was gathered that Mr. Gwaro was at a night vigil of a funeral when word reached him at around 9.30pm that his wife had been seen in the vicinity of the hotel. Angry and feeling betrayed, he rushed to the building and reportedly found his wife Daisy with Mr Omoke on a mattress that had been laid on the floor. He attacked the man with a machete and chopped off his left hand.

Marani OCPD Mr Benjamin Kimwele said the victim had in March last year also suffered injuries after being suspected of having an affair with a married woman. Interestingly, Mr Gwaro is the owner of the building and Mr Omoke was once his tenant who ran a hotel in the same premise.

Speaking on the incident, Area Chief Mr John Motobwa said Mr. Gwaro told his neighbours that he found his wife in having s*x with the victim.

“He further seriously assaulted the victim, leaving him with deep cuts and wounds on his head,” said Chief Motobwa.

Chrisantus Asanyo, an area resident, said Mr Gwaro had summoned them to the building, and on reaching the scene, found Mr Omoke bleeding and calling out the name of his attacker.

“His left hand was chopped off and there was no sign of the woman. Mr Gwaro also fled after informing us,” said Mr Asanyo.

Mr Asanyo claimed that the victim had separated with his wife in November last year. OCPD Mr Kimwele said investigations have been launched on the incident and police are searching for the Gwaros for questioning.

He said the victim, who was initially taken to a nearby hospital, was referred to Tenwek Mission Hospital for treatment.

“The victim had four more injuries on his head, neck and back and is currently admitted at Tenwek Mission Hospital. His hand is being preserved at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital,” he said.