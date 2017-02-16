Thursday , 16 February 2017
Qatar Airways

Boko Haram Attacks Air Force Helicopter Carrying Medical Supplies In Borno

niyi February 16, 2017

A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helicopter carrying personnel on medical outreach was on Thursday attacked by members of the dreaded terrorist sect, Boko Haram.

The helicopter it was gathered, was traveling from Maiduguri to Gwoza a local government in Borno State for a 2-day medical outreach programme when it came under attack.

Confirming the attack, the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Group Captain Ayodele Famuyiwa, said the Mi-17 helicopter was shot at several times by the insurgents however, there was no casualty except for an airman that sustained bullet wound

 

“Nevertheless, he added, the pilot was able to fly the helicopter safely to and from its destination to enable the outreach programme continue uninterrupted.”

“Following the attack, the NAF immediately scrambled a fighter aircraft and helicopter gunship to the location between Bama and Gwoza to neutralise the threat.

The military’s counter-attack led to the death of scores of Boko Haram members, the spokesperson said.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Tags

Check Also

NSCDC Arrests Kingpin Of Adulterated Kerosene Syndicate In A/Ibom

The leader of a syndicate which specialize in selling adulterated kerosene in Akwa Ibom has …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946