Boko Haram Kills Seven, Abducts Female Soldier

Some Boko Haram terrorists have attacked a convoy of Nigerian troops along the Ajiri-Dikwa Road, Borno State, killing seven soldiers. It was learnt that the recruits, who were troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole, also killed an undisclosed number of the Boko Haram members.

An army source said the insurgents attacked the troops late on Thursday evening, adding that a female soldier was also abducted during the ambush.

A humanitarian worker also confirmed that he heard military radio traffic speaking on the incident.

The Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, and spokesman, 7 Division, Lt.-Col. Kingsley Samuel, confirmed the deaths of the soldiers, adding that the troops were after the fleeing Boko Haram insurgents.

He said, “Elements of troops affected encountered the ambush while conducting routine rotation of troops last night. The troops killed many of the terrorists.

“Unfortunately, seven soldiers paid the supreme price in the incident while 19 soldiers sustained various degree of injuries. The soldiers who sustained injuries during the encounter have been evacuated and are currently receiving treatment at the military hospital in Maiduguri.

The troops recovered an AK-47 rifle and ammunitions from the insurgents. Additional troops have been mobilised and are still on aggressive pursuit of the fleeing Boko Haram terrorists.”

Source: Naija loaded

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: