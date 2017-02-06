Boko Haram Terrorists Take Over Sasawa Community In Yobe

The town of Sasawa in Yobe State was on Sunday reportedly taken over by the Boko Haram militants after fierce battle with Army.

According to a report by DAILY POST, the terrorist stormed the town in large numbers of vans and motorcycles and engaged the troops in full battle before taken over.

“Residents scampered for safety as the terrorists detonated explosive devices and fired gunshots sporadically,” locals told newsmen in Damaturu, the Yobe state capital.

There is no official details yet, however, other sources said troops were being mobilised to the area.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: