Monday , 6 February 2017
Qatar Airways

Boko Haram Terrorists Take Over Sasawa Community In Yobe

niyi February 6, 2017

The town of Sasawa in Yobe State was on Sunday reportedly taken over by the Boko Haram militants after fierce battle with Army.

According to a report by DAILY POST, the terrorist stormed the town in large numbers of vans and motorcycles and engaged the troops in full battle before taken over.

“Residents scampered for safety as the terrorists detonated explosive devices and fired gunshots sporadically,” locals told newsmen in Damaturu, the Yobe state capital.

There is no official details yet, however, other sources said troops were being mobilised to the area.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Tags

Check Also

Dasukigate: Fani-Kayode Seeks Out Of Court Settlement

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Monday asked the Federal High Court Abuja to adjourn …

One comment

  1. Haruna Akhi
    February 6, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    m’y Allah protect and guide us ameen

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946