Mr Abdullahi Chiranchi, the Director, Kano office of State Security Service, SSS, has died.

According to a report by Vanguard, Mr Chiranchi died on Saturday after a brief illness. He was said to have gave up the ghost at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital where he was rushed to after complaining of stomach cramps.

The remains of the Katsina State born is expected to be transported to his home town for burial.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: