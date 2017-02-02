Breaking: Police Arrest Filmmaker, Seun Egbegbe For $60,000 Fraud



The Lagos State Police Command have arrested controversial and embattled filmmaker Seun Egbegbe for allegedly defrauding some bureau de change operators the sum of $60,000 after posing as Medical Director Of Gbagada General Hospital.

Egbegbe, who is scheduled to appear before an Ikeja Magistrate’s Court in the next six days for stealing nine iPhones in Computer Village on November 22, 2016 is currently being detained at Area H, Ogudu.

The State Police Spokesperson, Dolapo Badmus, confirmed the development in an official statement released to the press.

Arrest Of Notorious Fraudsters

“Today at about 1300hrs one Seun Karim aka Egbegbe and one[b] Ayo Oyekan[/b] disguised as the MD of Gbagada general hospital and the other as a patient. They lured one Alhaji Isa Adamu and Abdullahi Haruna both bureau de change members , from different location that they needed $9000 and £3000.

“The unsuspecting victims brought same to the suspects at the hospital where they collected the said amount and attempted to escape with the money.

“The victims raised alarm and subsequently the suspect were arrested by the policemen attached to the hospital.

Further to the arrest of the fraudsters many members of bureau de change are trooping to the office with similar complaint against the suspects .

“Case is under investigation,” the statement reads

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: