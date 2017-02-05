Breaking: President Buhari Extends Vacation Indefinitely

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday wrote to the National Assembly, informing them of his desire to extend his leave in order to complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors.

The President was scheduled to return today and resume on Monday at the expiration of his vacation but decided to stay back in the United Kingdom on the advise of his doctors–for him to be able to complete the test cycle before returning.

Meanwhile, the notice has since been dispatched to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara.

Mr. President in his message thanked Nigerians for their support, concern, prayers and kind wishes.

