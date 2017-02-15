Bring Back Our Girls Reacts To Trump And Buhari’s Phone Conversation

The Bring Back Our Girls, (BBOG) movement has expressed delight at the level of conversation between President Muhammadu Buhari and US President Donald Trump to collaborate in the fight against terrorism.

The group in a statement signed by Aisha Yesufu and former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, the leaders of BBOG, on Tuesday, February 14, issued in Abuja, said it saw “an offer of a handshake by the US government to partner with Nigeria in not only rescuing the remaining 195, but all others in captivity and a final routing of Boko Haram, and return of normality to the Northeast.

Such commitment, the group remarked, “shows the importance the world accords the return of our girls, and should be prioritised.”

The BBOG movement also lamented that Tuesday, February 14 marked the 1037 days of abduction of the Chibok girls and 622 days under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as well as day 1022 of consistent BringBackOurGirls advocacy.

It also expressed concerns that the promise by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, to secure the release of another 83 Chibok girls has taken longer time than necessary.

Donald Trump spent Monday morning, February 13, calling two of Africa’s most prominent leaders to discuss combating terrorism, trade relations and other issues.

In a statement to CNN, Buhari’s aide, Femi Adesina, said: “President Trump encouraged President Buhari to keep up the good work he is doing, and also commended him for the efforts made in rescuing 24 of the Chibok Girls and the strides being taken by the Nigerian military.”

After his call with Buhari, President Trump also requested and completed a phone call with South Africa’s Zuma.

