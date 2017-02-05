Britney Spears suffers wardrobe malfunction during performance

American singer Britney Spears suffered a wardrobe malfunction during a performance on Wednesday in Las Vegas, USA.

According to TMZ, the 35-year-old singer was performing her song “Work Bitch” when her leotard slipped to one side and exposed her left bosom, as seen in a fan video. The star appeared not to notice and finished the song.

“I’ve added a few fan-favorite songs into the show, changed up the intro and had fabulous new costumes designed for each act,” the star told the Las Vegas Sun in 2016 of her revamped show.

Spears opened up on the AMP 103.7 show Fast in the Morning this month about new boyfriend Sam Asghari. She and the dancer first met on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video in 2016.

“I kept his number and it was so weird because it was like five months later, I found his number in my bag. I was like, ‘He is really cute. This guy was really cute.’ So I called him,” the star recounted.

Spears last released the album Glory in August, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. She will remain in residence at The Axis through 2017.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: