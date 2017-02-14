Buhari is no longer ‘enjoying his stay outside the country’ – Presidency

Muhammadu Buhari is no longer “enjoying his stay outside the country” and could return from London any moment from Tuesday, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu has said.

Shehu, who made this known in Abuja on Tuesday, said that the President would be returning to Nigeria soonest as he was no longer “comfortable” with the extended vacation in London.

“As a matter of fact, we should be getting ready to see the President in fresh and that will be soon as possible.

“The President (himself) is looking to being home to be with his people.

“I don’t think he is enjoying any longer with an extended vacation outside the country.’’

On the President’s telephone conversation with United States President, Donald Trump, Shehu described as “undiplomatic’’ the request being made in some quarters for the release of the audio containing the conversation.

According to him, releasing an audio containing telephone conversation between two presidents is highly unethical and against modern day civilization.

“No, I don’t think so; I don’t think it is permitted in international diplomacy. I think if we had recorded Mr. Trump in this conversation it would have offended our diplomatic relations.

“I think the Americans themselves would not have recorded this conversation of president to president,’’ he said.

On the President’s test results being expected from his doctors, Shehu said he had no information on whether the President had collected the results or not.

He said: “No, we have no information on that (test results). If he had received them, he would have been on the plane back home.’’

Buhari, who proceeded on vacation to United Kingdom on January 19 for a routine medical check as indicated in a letter to the Senate, transmitted another letter to the Senate, on February 5, requesting extension of time to complete the medical check-up.

