Buhari’s Supporters Reportedly Induced with N1,000 to Protest… See Details

Developing reports have it that the pro-Buhari team tagged #IStandWithBuhari allegedly induced protesters with a paltry sum of money to secure their participation in a counter protest against the One Voice Nigeria and #IStandWithNigeria team.

Dooshima Abu, a TVC news correspondent in Abuja has alleged that the Pro-Buhari activists were promised a cash reward of N1,000 by an unidentified mobilizer to join today’s rally.

According to reporters, the turn-out was massive despite the scourching sun that led to excessive sweating among the protesters. The pro-Buhari protesters occupied the same Unity Park, Abuja venue with the opposing #IStandWithBuhari team.

Reports gathered by the reporter revealed a section of the protesters had no slightest idea about the essence of their political activity as they focused on the promised fund.

Today’s political reactions have been based on the parlous state of the Nigerian economy coupled with the poor infrastructural facilities in the country without a visible improvement under the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.