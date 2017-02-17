Charly Boy Launches Youth Movement Says Buhari Not Nigeria’s Problem

Nigeria’s showbiz maestro, Charles Oputa also known as Charly Boy has expressed his anger at the ruling class in Nigeria. He said President Muhammadu Buhari is not the problem of Nigeria

Charly Boy, 65, accused Nigerian politicians of ruining the future of Nigerian youths through their actions in governance.

He declared that the youths were at a disadvantaged position as a result of several years of misrule by the political class.

He also blamed the youths for allowing this to happen through their complacence and inaction over the past years.

According to him, “ I hope Nigerians can now see the disadvantage of waiting for my “turn to chop”. We are all guilty. The youths have been corrupted by their docility, inaction and fear.

“The future of the youths has been stolen by very wicked, vile and insensitive politicians whose sole purpose of governance is to enrich themselves.

“If the youths can’t rise to the challenge, then it’s a shame. If we can’t pull ourselves together, millions of us will eat sand before the end of the year.”

Reacting to President Muhammadu Buhari’s continued absence from the country; Charly Boy said that although Nigeria had been down this route before, the president’s absence might really be due to ill-health, after all.

His words: “I pray for him and I wish him well. However in my opinion, Buhari is not our problem. We have a fundamental problem, which we must address. It is our miracle mindset.

“As for me and my followers, we are ready to defy the odds and challenge all constituted authorities in Nigeria, beginning from now. The battle line is drawn.

“We are ready to ensure that all Nigerians enjoy governance. We are willing to give up our lives for the good of our country and peace in the heart of poor Nigerians.

“I believe in Nigeria because I can see that it’s time for the exceptional youths of this country to come forward and fight to retrieve our stolen future.”

Like always, Charly Boy was one of front-liners for the Charly Boy was one of front-liners for the ‘I Stand With Nigeria’ protest held on Monday, February 6 across the nation.

Source: TheSun

