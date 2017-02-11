Check Out The 8 Countries That Are Teaming Up Against President Trump

Donald Trump, the newly elected president of the United States, has launched some executive orders that have been received with murmurs and uproars.

President Donald Trump has signed the gag rule.

Some countries have come together to become a team with an initiative of raising millions of dollars. This fund will be used in replacing the shortfalls caused by President Trump’s ban on US-funded groups that provide information on pregnancy termination.

The funding initiative would help non-governmental organizations that may have family planning problems.

Trump’s global gag rule would cause a funding shortfall of about $600 million in the next four years according to the Netherlands’ announcement. The global fund that will be launched will help women have access to abortion services.

Find below the countries that are teaming to counter Donald Trump’s moves:

1. Netherlands

2. Sweden

3. Denmark

4. Belgium

5. Luxemburg

6. Finland

7. Canada

8. Cape Verde

Isabella Lovin, the deputy prime minister of Sweden revealed that these countries are ready to cooperate and lend their support.

She explained that the gag order could be so dangerous for women.

The global gag rule was created in the regime of President Ronald Reagan in 1984. This rule affects US NGOs working abroad, incoming presidents also have to make known their stand concerning abortion rights.

The gag rule was lifted by Barack Obama in 2009 when he took office. President Trump signed the order at a ceremony in the White House on his fourth day as the US President.

Source: Naijaloaded

