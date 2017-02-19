Chelsea Managing Director Christian Purslow Confirmed To Step Down At The End Of The Season

Chelsea have confirmed managing director Christian Purslow will leave the club at the end of the season.

Purslow, who previously held a similar role with Liverpool, has been at Stamford Bridge for the last two seasons and overseen a number of major commercial deals.

During his time at the club, Chelsea have secured a £60m-a-year kit deal with Nike and a £40m-a-year shirt sponsorship deal with Japan’s Yokohama Rubber.

Chelsea Chairman Bruce Buck said: ‘Christian Purslow joined us in 2014‎ with the goal of transforming our commercial activities.

‘Under his leadership some of the world’s finest brands and companies have joined us and we have announced some record-breaking sponsorships.

‘Christian will continue to work with the club in a transition period until the end of the season.

‘We are very grateful for his contribution and he will always be welcome at Stamford Bridge.’

Christian said: ‘I am proud of what we have all achieved, with Chelsea ‎now enjoying great success off the field as well as on it and a commercial team in place to help cement Chelsea’s position at the top of the game.’

Source: Naijaloaded

