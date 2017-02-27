Monday , 27 February 2017
A Church Pastor And 14 Other Christians Convert To Islam At A Muslim Event in Kwara State | Photos

Deolu February 27, 2017

A total number of 15 Christians including a Church Pastor have converted and embraced Islam during a Muslim event organized by Academy for Islamic propagation (ACADIP).

Below is how a social media user, Dahwah007, narrated the story on a popular online platform;
************************************
 
“In the ongoing programme that kicked off 10.00pm on friday 24th February 2017, organized by Academy for Islamic propagation (ACADIP), in offa kwara state, a total number of 15 christians converted to islam. 
 
“After a lecture delivered by the chief lecturer, Alhaji Yusuf Adepoju & a debate in which he engaged in with a pastor and other Christians, a total of 15 Christians reverted to islam. 
 
“The Academy has successfully converted 316 non-believers to islam in the last 6 months in various states in Nigeria. 
 
“More details to come as the programme continues tonight 25/02/17 at 10pm till dawn.”
Source: Tori
3 comments

  1. timothy
    February 27, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    becouse he has eyes he can not see dont call him a pastor call him just church goer.he did not no what he belive tat is why he lost is faith….

    Reply
  2. Bankole
    February 27, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    Christianity is not a religion, but, a life style. These individuals who passed themselves as Christians are not Christians, but, Church goers without roots in Christianity.

    Reply
  3. iyke
    February 27, 2017 at 11:14 pm

    the man is not real pastor that is why he lost his faith …and he is heading into the darkness and he did not knowz

    Reply

