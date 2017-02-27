A Church Pastor And 14 Other Christians Convert To Islam At A Muslim Event in Kwara State | Photos

A total number of 15 Christians including a Church Pastor have converted and embraced Islam during a Muslim event organized by Academy for Islamic propagation (ACADIP).
Below is how a social media user, Dahwah007, narrated the story on a popular online platform;
************************************
“In the ongoing programme that kicked off 10.00pm on friday 24th February 2017, organized by Academy for Islamic propagation (ACADIP), in offa kwara state, a total number of 15 christians converted to islam.
“After a lecture delivered by the chief lecturer, Alhaji Yusuf Adepoju & a debate in which he engaged in with a pastor and other Christians, a total of 15 Christians reverted to islam.
“The Academy has successfully converted 316 non-believers to islam in the last 6 months in various states in Nigeria.
“More details to come as the programme continues tonight 25/02/17 at 10pm till dawn.”
Source: Tori
becouse he has eyes he can not see dont call him a pastor call him just church goer.he did not no what he belive tat is why he lost is faith….
Christianity is not a religion, but, a life style. These individuals who passed themselves as Christians are not Christians, but, Church goers without roots in Christianity.
the man is not real pastor that is why he lost his faith …and he is heading into the darkness and he did not knowz