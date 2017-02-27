A Church Pastor And 14 Other Christians Convert To Islam At A Muslim Event in Kwara State | Photos

A total number of 15 Christians including a Church Pastor have converted and embraced Islam during a Muslim event organized by Academy for Islamic propagation (ACADIP).

Below is how a social media user, Dahwah007, narrated the story on a popular online platform;

“In the ongoing programme that kicked off 10.00pm on friday 24th February 2017, organized by Academy for Islamic propagation (ACADIP), in offa kwara state, a total number of 15 christians converted to islam.

“After a lecture delivered by the chief lecturer, Alhaji Yusuf Adepoju & a debate in which he engaged in with a pastor and other Christians, a total of 15 Christians reverted to islam.

“The Academy has successfully converted 316 non-believers to islam in the last 6 months in various states in Nigeria.

“More details to come as the programme continues tonight 25/02/17 at 10pm till dawn.”