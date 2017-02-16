Civil Defence Commands Faces Threat Of Ejection In 25 States

Commander General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu has said that it’s operation in about 25 states of the federation is being threatened as the state governors harass the organisation over unpaid rent.

The Commandant General also said the corps intends to recruit about 3500 personnel in 2017 to meet demand emanating from the Ministry of Solid Minerals and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

According to him, ‎troops will also be deployed to Railway Cooperation, Water Resources and the North East to protect lives, properties and public infrastructures.

Abdulahi made these known while presenting the agency’s 2017 budget of N61.4 billion before the House of Representatives Committee on Interior.

The unpaid rents which amounts to about N400 million is for structures housing the office activities of the organisation in the states.

According to him, in a particular state, the agency had been issued one week ultimatum to vacate adding that State Commandants who are also living in rented apartments face similar threats‎.

“We have debts of only fueling of operational vehicles of over N150 million; I have accumulated rents over N400 million I do not know where to get money to pay. You can see some state Governors harassing our officers, I do not want to mention the states here, to the extent that they gave our staff one week to vacate,” he said

Abdulahi added that “I have such cases in more than 25 states where we are living in rented apartments; our state commandants are living in rented apartments.

Source: Leadership

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: