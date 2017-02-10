Cocaine Galore! 12 Bags Containing Drugs Worth 50million Pounds Wash Up on Beaches | Photos

Local residents have been thrown into a frenzy after Twelve bags of stashed ‘Class A’ cocaine worth 50 million Pounds washed up on the community’s beaches.

According to a shocking report by Dailymail, an enormous Class A cocaine haul in 360kg stash worth up to £50 million has washed up on two beaches in Norfolk, United Kingdom.

The National Crime Agency launched an investigation into who was behind the cocaine ending up on the country coastline.

Matthew Rivers, from the NCA’s border investigation team, said: ‘We are now working with Border Force, the Coastguard Agency and Norfolk Police to try and establish how the bags ended up where they did, however it is extremely unlikely that this was their intended destination.

‘This is obviously a substantial seizure of class A drugs, and its loss will represent a major blow to the organised criminals involved.’

Superintendent Dave Buckley, from Norfolk Constabulary, said: ‘We are assisting the National Crime Agency with their searches and whilst we believe we have recovered all the packages, should any member of the public find one they are urged to contact Norfolk Constabulary immediately on 101.

The cocaine was strewn across a stretch of coastline between the villages of Hopton and Hemsby, which have a combined population of 5,000 people.

The Great Yarmouth area has been described as a ‘dumping ground’ for those on low incomes and welfare claimants, and has attracted a reputation in recent years for being a haven for drugs.

Today, a further number of packages were discovered separately at a location near Caister. Extra police are patrolling the area following the drugs discovery.