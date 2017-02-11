Cockroach removed from deep inside man’s ear

A doctor in China removed a cockroach that crawled deep into a man’s ear and remained stuck inside his head for three days.

A video filmed Friday at a hospital in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, shows the doctor removing the dead roach from deep inside the man’s ear.

The man said the cockroach had apparently crawled into his ear while he was sleeping. He said he sprayed insecticide into his ear, which was effective in killing the roach, but he was unable to get the dead insect out.

The man said the roach had been inside his head for about three days before he sought help from the doctor, who only needed about a minute to remove it.

