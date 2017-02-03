Commotion In Kaduna Assembly Over el-Rufai’s Performance Assessment

The Kaduna State House of Assembly was yesterday thrown into commotion following attempt by some members to pass vote of confidence on the state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

The disagreement among the lawmakers almost resulted to throwing out the deputy minority leader, Dr. Bityong Yakubu Nkom out of the chamber during the debate on the floor of the house.

The member who is representing Kaura constituency in the state assembly, Dr. Bityong Yakubu Nkom was of the opinion that all members should go back to their various constituencies and sample people’s opinion and there after report back to the house as matter of fairness before passing vote of confidence on the governor.

While the lawmaker was making his point, the speaker of the house, Aminu Abdullahi Shagali ordered him to sit down saying that the

resolution was as result of the work currently been executed by the governor in the state.

Meanwhile the vote of confidence which followed a motion of public importance moved by a member representing Basawa constituency, Muktar Isa Hazo was supported by the 26 members out of the 27 present at the itting today.

Some of the lawmakers who contributed during the debate on the motion at the floor of the house described the motion as very important

which explains that all the constituencies are now enjoying the dividend of democracy. ccording to the lawmakers El-Rufai’s administration deserves commendation and encouragement going by what was already on ground, The speaker of the house directed the clerk of the house, Barrister Umma Hikima to communicate the resolution of the Assembly to the state governor.

Source: Leadership

