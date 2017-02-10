Friday , 10 February 2017
Commotion in Lagos As Gunmen Kidnap Estate Secretary, Kill Security Guards

Jo Daniel February 10, 2017

Gunmen have caused serious commotion in a Lagos community after storming the area to unleash terror on the residents.

Dayo Adekoya, the Secretary of Isheri North Estate, GRA, Lagos State, has been kidnapped by gunmen on Thursday morning, Daily Post reports.

Adekoya was abducted at about 1am by gunmen who stormed the estate. Channels reports that the assailants shot into the air before taking Adekoya away.

Three estate security men were reportedly killed in the operation. Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, has confirmed the incident.

 

Source: Naija loaded

