Commotion as Married Man Kills Himself After Prostitute Refuses His Marriage Proposal

A married man who could not see his mistress being taken by another man has killed himself after she refused to marry him.

A 21-year-old married man from Langeni Village in Chief Mposi’s area died after drinking poison after an altercation with a commercial s*x worker who refused to give him her hand in marriage, ZimNews reports.

The man identified as Donald Trust allegedly used Acaricide, a chemical used in dip tanks to kill himself. According to Trust’s aunt, Beauty Hove said that the deceased who is survived by a wife and a child was having an affair with Modester Zhou, a s*x worker.

Reports revealed that Trust killed himself on Sunday after engaging Zhou in a fight at Langeni business centre after Zhou had refused to become Trust’s second wife.

“Trust allegedly stabbed Zhou with a knife once on the upper shoulder and fled the scene as some good Samaritans rushed Zhou to hospital.

“Police officers were sent to arrest Trust but the deceased who feared that the victim had died from the attack drank poison and ran away to Gwengwena Dam where he wanted to drown himself,” said Hove.

Trust was found by boys who were herding cattle but died soon after arriving at Mnene hospital because his lungs and kidneys were already damaged by the poison.

Zhou confirmed the story in an interview with The Mirror and said she was in an affair with Trust.

“Trust was my client and he was now insisting on making me his second wife but I refused,” said Zhou.

Police confirmed that Trust was on the police wanted list at the time he committed suicide. Acting Mberengwa District Medical Doctor Gabriel Nyagurwa said it was already too late when Trust was brought to hospital for treatment.