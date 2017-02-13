Commotion as Nurse Disappears With Woman’s Newborn Baby

A nurse has gotten herself into more trouble than she bargained for after she allegedly made away with a woman’s baby.

A Ugandan nurse and her alleged accomplice have been arrested in connection with stealing a five-day-old premature baby from hospital.

According to Daily Monitor, the two were apprehended on allegations that they stole the baby boy at Jinja Regional Referral Hospital on Wednesday evening last week.

The baby was receiving treatment at the health facility’s special care unit.

Police confirmed the arrest, adding that the two suspects remained in their custody.

The nurse was identified as Rose Sului while her accomplice was identified as Harriet Jalya.

Meanwhile, the toddler’s mother, Zaina Magomu of Mpumudde, Kimaka Divison in Jinja, was said to still be in shock following the incident.