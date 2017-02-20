Company offers leave to employees with puppies

A company is offering a kind of leave to its employees with puppies.

Scottish brewery BrewDog has instituted a new policy offering “puppy parental leave” for employees raising young dogs.

The company announced the “paw-ternity” policy that provides all employees with one week off when they bring home a new puppy.

“BrewDog was started by two men and one dog in 2007,” the brewery said in its announcement video. “And we now employ 1,000 people around the world.”

Dog days. Taking time out for paw-ternity leave! 🐶 pic.twitter.com/JhntbnixFo — BrewDog (@BrewDog) February 13, 2017

The brewery’s headquarters in Aberdeenshire has 50 “office dogs” and the company said paw-ternity leave will be instituted at its Columbus, Ohio location when it opens in the spring.

“It’s not easy trying to juggle work and settle a new dog into your life, and many members of our crew have four-legged friends at home,” company co-founder James Watt told WFAA. “We wanted to take the stress out of the situation and let our teams take the time they need to welcome their new puppy or dog into their family.”

Watt founded the company alongside Martin Dickie and both men are regularly accompanied by their own dogs Simcoe and Dr. Gonzo.

The brewery expanded quickly, gathering 540 employees and 32,000 shareholders as well as establishing 44 bars as of 2015.

“We always want to raise the bar when it comes to offering our staff the best possible benefit,” Watt said. “We care about two things above all else. People and beer. We also just really like dogs.”

