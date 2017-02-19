Conte wary of Chelsea ‘double’ talk

Antonio Conte has warned his players to avoid complacency as they seek to become just the third club in the history of English football to win the Premier League and FA Cup double on two separate occasions.

A 2-0 fifth-round win away to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday took Chelsea through to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, while they maintain an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

That has left Conte’s team on course to join Arsenal, one of their London rivals, and Manchester United in winning the league-and-cup double for a second time, although the cautious manager refused to take anything for granted.

“I think it’s a little early to talk about this,” Conte said. “But for sure we are in these two competitions.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: