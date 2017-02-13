Court Bans Valentine’s Day Celebration in Public

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued a ban on Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, prohibiting celebrations at public places.

Petitioner, Abdul Waheed told newsmen that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) also ordered local media not to publicise anything related to the day.

Majid Bhatti, a lawyer at the IHC, confirmed that the court order covered the entire country.

Report says Valentine’s Day draws mixed responses from people every year with many voicing objections, citing religious teachings.

In 2017, President Mamnoon Hussain had urged people not to observe Valentine’s Day because it was not a Muslim, but a Western tradition.

“Valentine’s Day has no connection with our culture and it should be avoided,’’ the president had said.

Waheed said had asked the court to issue orders against the promotion of Valentine’s Day because he believed print and electronic media had been presenting the day as if it was part of local culture.

According to him, private TV channels will be banned from airing special content in relation to Valentine’s Day.